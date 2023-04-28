Police seeking information after items taken from Sacred Heart Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

According to HPD, an unidentified man entered Sacred Heart School on Wednesday and took small items before leaving.

If you know the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

