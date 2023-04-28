Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police in Hattiesburg arrest man following armed robbery on U.S. 49 Thursday night

HPD said Walter Allen, 27, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and taken to the Forrest County Jail.
HPD said Walter Allen, 27, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and taken to the Forrest County Jail.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested following an armed robbery that happened Thursday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Walter Allen was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

HPD said officers responded to an armed robbery report at a business in the 6700 block of U.S. Highway 49.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man entered the store and brought an item to the counter to buy. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect showed a handgun and demanded the money from the register. The clerk gave the money to the suspect, and he fled on foot.

The police department said Allen was identified as the suspect and was spotted by officers and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office near the intersection of the 6500 block of U.S. 49 and State Route 42.

Allen had a handgun and $180 in his possession, according to HPD. He was charged after he was arrested and interviewed.

HPD said Allen was taken to the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Mobile home fire
No injuries reported in Jones Co. mobile home fire
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the call and found a plastic bag smoldering due to...
Firefighters respond to garbage truck exhaust fire in Hattiesburg
Dash cam video shows when Raven Naylor was pulled over by a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer...
Officer no longer employed with LPD following 2022 DUI arrest in Forrest. Co.; MHP releases dashcam video
Hattiesburg announces that the mother giraffe will not deliver a baby
Giraffes and Mo the sloth ready for Mother’s Day brunch at Hattiesburg Zoo
Landowners in Amite County trap multiple wild hogs with equipment and technical support...
MDAC opens applications for 2023 Wild Hog Control Program