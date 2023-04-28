Police in Hattiesburg arrest man following armed robbery on U.S. 49 Thursday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been arrested following an armed robbery that happened Thursday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Walter Allen was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery.

HPD said officers responded to an armed robbery report at a business in the 6700 block of U.S. Highway 49.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man entered the store and brought an item to the counter to buy. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect showed a handgun and demanded the money from the register. The clerk gave the money to the suspect, and he fled on foot.

The police department said Allen was identified as the suspect and was spotted by officers and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office near the intersection of the 6500 block of U.S. 49 and State Route 42.

Allen had a handgun and $180 in his possession, according to HPD. He was charged after he was arrested and interviewed.

HPD said Allen was taken to the Forrest County Jail.

