Police, family still searching for answers 14 months after deadly Willis Avenue shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On the 14-month anniversary of a Hattiesburg shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy and injured his 5-year-old cousin, police and family are pleading with the community to share information that can lead to an arrest.

Ja’Kyrie Amir Silas was shot and killed on Feb. 27, 2022, while he was inside his great-grandmother’s house on Willis Avenue. He would have been getting ready to finish first grade at Rowan Elementary School.

“He was just my world, you know,” said Ja’Kyrie’s great-grandmother, Roberta Fairman. “Me and him talked about so many things, you know, that we was going to try to accomplish, like him playing basketball, football.”

Fairman said Ja’Kyrie and his cousin, Royalty, had just gone into the living room to eat a snack before someone fired multiple shots into the home. Other family members inside say it happened in an instant.

“Me myself, I just felt hopeless because I couldn’t do nothing to try to help save him,” said Fairman.

Loved ones rushed to call for help for Ja’Kyrie and Royalty. Her injuries were so severe that she later lost her eye.

“I want justice for both of them, not just Ja’Kyrie, but Royalty because this did not have to happen to them. They are young, and they had a whole life ahead of them,” said Fairman.

While the wheels of justice often turn slowly, lately the wheels haven’t been turning much at all.

“We do have people who have called and gave us leads, but we have followed those leads, and we have exhausted those leads, and we need some fresh information. Someone knows exactly who committed this horrendous crime,” said Hattiesburg Assistant Police Chief Hardy Sims.

After the shooting, police released a photo of a blue vehicle that may have been in the area. We asked if investigators are still looking for that car.

Hattiesburg Police Department (Hattiesburg Police Department)

“We know there was a vehicle at the time, a vehicle in the area, and it is still a possibility. We are still looking at those leads,” Sims said.

Detectives know someone saw something that night that can help, but they’re also aware there could be a fear of speaking up.

“Sometimes on the streets, they have this saying, ‘Snitches get stitches,’ but that is not necessarily the case because we’ve got mechanisms in place where you can call anonymously,” said Sims.

You can call Crime Stoppers. We don’t want your name. We just want the information.”

Sims said he believes neighbors have a civic duty to speak up to keep their community safe.

The silence has been deafening for Ja’Kyrie’s family.

“Not knowing is hard. I wish they would come forward,” said Fairman.

“They ain’t got to say nothing to me. They ain’t got to say nothing to me or my granddaughter. Take it to the police.”

Roberta Fairman still helps care for Royalty and other children in her extended family. They’ve moved from the home where their lives changed forever, but she knows he’s still with them.

“The lights go out, the TV go out or the doors open, I just tell him, Ja’Kyrie come on in the house. When stuff like that happen, I just feel that it is him. I pray to him to tell him to keep watching over us. We all just miss him,” said Fairman.

If you have any information that can help Hattiesburg Police, call (601) 544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 528-STOP.

