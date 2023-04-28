Win Stuff
New apartments headed to the City of Petal

New apartments headed to the City of Petal
New apartments headed to the City of Petal(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is getting new apartments right off the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

The city currently has several duplexes, but this is the first apartment complex that will have multiple stories.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the city needed more housing, with the new apartments providing one option.

Although this is the first of its kind, Ducker says there’s no city ordinance to mandate specific construction for housing.

“We don’t really have anything on the books,” Ducker said. “We actually do monitor that. Some cities do come in with apartment ordinances, maybe they have moratoriums of that nature. We’ve looked at that, but I don’t think we’re at that point right now.

“Obviously, we want to monitor our stuff from an infrastructure standpoint, and the effect we’re going to have on our schools.”

Ducker said he doesn’t see Petal becoming an apartment town, but is glad that more housing is becoming available.

