Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes selected by Commanders with 16th overall pick

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide...
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory (4) in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi State cornerback becomes the first Mississippi native taken off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the sixteenth overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected the former bulldog and Grenada, Mississippi native, Emmanuel Forbes.

In the 2022 season, Forbes became the NCAA Division I FBS record-holder with six pick-sixes during his career at Mississippi State.

As a Bulldog for three seasons, the top 20 pick tallied 14 interceptions, 34 pass break-ups, and 104 tackles.

Forbes was named a consensus second-team Associated Press All-American and named to the first-team All-SEC defense last season.

With the pick, the cornerback becomes the ninth-highest Bulldog to be drafted in program history.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Mobile home fire
No injuries reported in Jones Co. mobile home fire

Latest News

'Pack the Pete Pink' set for this weekend at USM
'Pack the Pete in Pink' scheduled for the weekend
Darrell Luter Jr.
Darrell Luter Jr.’s journey to NFL nearly complete
Darrell Luter Jr.
Darrell Luter Jr.'s journey to NFL nearly complete
Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Coach Jay Ladner talks offseason, future of USM basketball