Memphis adds former Mississippi State head coach Rick Stansbury to staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis men’s basketball has hired longtime Mississippi State head coach Rick Stansbury as an assistant under Penny Hardaway, the program announced on Friday.

“I’ve known Coach Stansbury for years, so the opportunity to have him join our staff is a special moment,” said Hardaway in a statement. “I’ve always had a mutual respect for him, whether it was bouncing ideas off him or battling it out for a recruit.

“His history as a coach and the experience he brings to the table at this level is second to none. He will make a big impact on our student-athletes and within our program.”

Stansbury went 293-166 in 14 seasons as the head coach of the Bulldogs from 1998-2012. Mississippi State reached the NCAA Tournament six times under his watch.

He spent the last seven seasons at Western Kentucky, where he compiled a 139-89 record and took the Hilltoppers to the NIT twice.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to work for Coach Hardaway and to be a part of his staff and the University of Memphis,” said Stansbury in that same statement. “Coach Hardaway is one of the greatest players to ever play the game and an NBA legend. As a player whose goal is to get to the NBA, it is a special opportunity to play for and learn from one of the greatest players of all time.

“Following an NIT championship with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances the last two years, Coach Hardaway is establishing himself as one of the best coaches in the country. With Coach Hardaway, the tradition, the city, and fan support, the University of Memphis has everything needed to compete for a national championship. I’m thankful and blessed to be part of the University of Memphis basketball program.”

Stansbury replaces Frank Haith, who left Memphis to take an assistant coaching job at Texas earlier in the offseason.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.