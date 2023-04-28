MDAC opens applications for 2023 Wild Hog Control Program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In Mississippi alone, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages annually.

On Thursday, Commissioner Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will begin accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) on Monday, May 1. The application period will remain open until May 15.

All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

“I encourage farmers and landowners who have experienced property damage due to these nuisance animals to submit an application for this program,” said Commissioner Gipson. “Those who have previously participated in the Wild Hog Control Program have seen positive results.”

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers to control wild hogs on Mississippi’s private agricultural and forestry lands. MDAC also provides the training necessary to use the traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp.

The MDAC will evaluate submitted applications based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs and current trapping efforts on the property. They encourage cooperative applications for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application).

One trap per 500 – 1,000 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use. Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon usage and success.

Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp for program guidelines, applications and additional information.

Submit questions regarding the WHCP to Chris McDonald at chris@mdac.ms.gov.

