‘Kindergarten is the new 1st grade’: Teachers express importance of early education

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year again - school registration ahead of summer break. For some parents, this will be the first time they register their children, and as many know, kindergarten is constantly changing, and teachers must keep up.

“Early education and early intervention exposure are so important,” said Amelia Landers.

Kindergarten, it’s the year when young minds soak up all the sights and sounds, molding them for the next 12 years of school.

“Aside from academically, socially and emotionally, this is such an important time in our student’s lives,” Lexi Harper said. “Even me starting out teaching middle school, [I] didn’t understand the full impact that kindergarten can have on a student until I was teaching English-Language arts in the fifth grade and realized, ‘Oh my goodness, there are so many students missing those foundational skills.’”

Harper, Landers and Connie Bass, all kindergarten teachers in the Lamar County School District, can all agree on one thing.

“It’s not what people think it is for sure,” Bass said.

After 20 years of teaching kindergarten, Bass said expectations and standards have changed.

“Kindergarten is not what it used to be,” said Bass. “You can pretty much say kindergarten is the new first grade, and that is not the way it was when I started. We played with blocks and Play-Doh, and now we’re reading and writing sentences.”

Although things are advancing, teachers don’t want parents to worry. However, there are some things to work on at home.

“We know that they’re coming in with various levels of background knowledge, so we are ready for that and prepared for that,” Harper said. “We start out by giving them those foundational skills. But I definitely recommend parents working with their children, just talking to them.

Go to the grocery store. ‘What do you see? What colors do you see?’ You know, all those types of things. ‘What can we make with this?’ Those are the important things to be doing with your students at home.”

After learning all there is to know in kindergarten, Amelia Landers said there is a test that students will take to track their growth.

“We take the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, and we call that the KRA,” Landers said. “The benefits of the assessment are to see where students end in Pre-K and where they are beginning in kindergarten. It is not a high-stakes test, and it doesn’t determine if they go to first grade. We look for them to be a certain place at the beginning of the year and a goal at the end of the year. It’s really neat to see all of the growth.”

