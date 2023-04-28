HPD asking public’s help solving Sacred Heart School break-in

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in connection to an ongoing investigation into a break-in at Sacred Heart School In Hattiesburg.

On Wednesday, an unidentified male suspect entered the school, took small items and then left.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the individual’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601) 582-STOP (7867)

