HPD asking public’s help in ongoing investigation

Hattiesburg police are asking the public to help locate a suspect in connection to an ongoing investigation.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in connection to an ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m., an unidentified male suspect made entry into a building in the 500 Block of West Pine Street, the Sacred Heart School, and took small items before leaving.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the individual’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601) 582-STOP (7867).

