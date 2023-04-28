Win Stuff
Giraffes and Mo the sloth ready for Mother’s Day brunch at Hattiesburg Zoo

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After three sell-out dates for the newly popular Brunch with Bertie, the Hattiesburg Zoo decided to give mothers one more chance to attend.

The Hattiesburg giraffes and Mo (short for Molasses), the matriarch sloth, are getting ready for a special Brunch with Bertie and a Little Bit Mo on Mother’s Day, May 14, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Now, in addition to dining with two beautiful giraffes, guests will have the opportunity to meet Mo, who will be dining on her favorite snack of pears and sweet potato.

Mo will arrive for brunch at noon.

“We have sold out each of our Brunch with Bertie events, so we thought we would offer another date, which falls on Mother’s Day,” said Demetric Kelly, the director of retail and guest relations. “And how better to celebrate Mo-ther’s Day than with Mo, one of the most special and celebrated moms at the Zoo.”

The all-inclusive brunch will include a live-station omelet bar, a build-your-own waffle bar, a fruit tray, bacon, sausage, bottomless mimosas, Grin coffee, juice and water. Additional beverages available for purchase include Irish coffee (hot or cold), tequila sunrise, screwdriver, Bloody Mary, vodka cranberry, French 75, assorted beers, iced coffee and canned sodas.

Tickets for this very special Mother’s Day event, Brunch with Bertie and a Little Bit Mo, are $65 plus tax, including admission to the Hattiesburg Zoo and a train ride. They can be purchased through this ticket link https://tickets.hattiesburgzoo.com/event/brunch-with-bertie-.

Tickets for this event are limited. However, if tickets are still available, they will be sold at the ticket booth on the day of the brunch.

This is an event for those age 21+ and is weather-dependent.

