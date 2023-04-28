Firefighters respond to garbage truck exhaust fire in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg firefighters responded to a garbage truck exhaust fire on Friday morning.

Initial reports over the scanner said the fire was at the intersection of Coca cola Street and Hardy Street.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the call and found a plastic bag smoldering due to exposure to the exhaust pipe.

The fire was extinguished and no damage was reported to the truck.

