A family affair in Foxworth - Cousins leading West Marion softball to new heights

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Softball can be more of a mental game than it is physical.

West Marion has had its share of setbacks, but a unique relationship between two cousins has helped glue the program back together.

“Our two seniors, Olivia [Miller] and Paris [Thompson], they’re special athletes,” said West Marion head coach Cory Odom. “When they get on the field, they bring a confidence to the team. Your first batter and third batter, almost 20 home runs between the both of ‘em.”

“We’re literally neighbors,” Miller said. “Like right beside each other.”

“We’re doing everything together,” Thompson said. “It’s the chemistry. When we’re playing we can get the other girls into it because we’re into it.”

Miller leads Mississippi with 11 home runs. Her cousin Thompson not far behind with seven homers.

“I’m not like the biggest, the strongest,” Miller said. “But it’s because of my quick hands, how I’m able to just get it quick through the zone. That’s really what makes the ball go over, I guess.”

“She’s got such bat speed, such quick hands,” Odom said. “Puts that backspin on the ball and it leaves out in a hurry. Paris, the power she’s got. When she’s on, she’s a dangerous bat.”

The two have both earned Division I recognition. Miller signed with Texas Southern and Thompson inked with Alcorn State.

But with the playoffs in full swing, the girls are keeping their sights set on leading the young Lady Trojans to their first state championship.

“All year we’ve just been talking about being mentally tough,” Odom said. “We don’t lose, we learn.”

“Stay hungry, stay humble,” Miller said.

“Go get it but be humble,” Thompson said. “You can be confident, but stay humble with it.”

