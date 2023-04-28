Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ex-Mississippi prison official pleads guilty to excessive force

(WLOX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former case manager with the Mississippi Department of Corrections has pleaded guilty to using excessive force against an inmate, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Nicole Moore was working at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl on July 11, 2019, when she kicked an inmate in the head even though the inmate was not resisting, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Her actions willfully deprived an inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment, prosecutors said.

“When corrections officials working inside jails and prisons violently assault inmates held in their custody, they will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Moore, who entered the plea Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee, faces up to 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for July 25.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Dash cam video shows when Raven Naylor was pulled over by a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer...
Officer no longer employed with LPD following 2022 DUI arrest in Forrest. Co.; MHP releases dashcam video
Mobile home fire
No injuries reported in Jones Co. mobile home fire
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County

Latest News

'A Slow, Calculated Lynching' author visits USM
‘A Slow, Calculated Lynching’ author visits USM
New apartments headed to the City of Petal
New apartments headed to the City of Petal
Hattiesburg police are asking the public to help locate a suspect in connection to an ongoing...
HPD asking public’s help in ongoing investigation
Aaron Collins, 30, of Laurel.
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect turns self in to police