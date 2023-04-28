Darrell Luter Jr.’s journey to NFL nearly complete

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Darrell Luter Jr.’s typical job as a cornerback is stay glued to his receiver. His eyes will be glued to the television this weekend as he watches for his name to be announced at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Oak Grove grad played two seasons at Pearl River Community College, where defensive backs coach Ta’Ron Sims was instrumental in his development.

Luter’s junior season at South Alabama earned him second-team All-America honors by Pro Football Focus after leading the Jaguars with four interceptions and ten passes defended.

Invitations to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine proved to be invaluable experiences as Luter met with a number of professional teams and even trained with eventual No. 17 draft pick Christian Gonzalez.

“I feel like I left everything on the line,” Luter said. “If anything, I may have some crumbs but I feel like I’ve given it my all. Once my phone rings, ain’t no telling the reaction I’m going to give. I’m very, very excited for that moment.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.