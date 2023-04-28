Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Darrell Luter Jr.’s journey to NFL nearly complete

By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Darrell Luter Jr.’s typical job as a cornerback is stay glued to his receiver. His eyes will be glued to the television this weekend as he watches for his name to be announced at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Oak Grove grad played two seasons at Pearl River Community College, where defensive backs coach Ta’Ron Sims was instrumental in his development.

Luter’s junior season at South Alabama earned him second-team All-America honors by Pro Football Focus after leading the Jaguars with four interceptions and ten passes defended.

Invitations to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine proved to be invaluable experiences as Luter met with a number of professional teams and even trained with eventual No. 17 draft pick Christian Gonzalez.

“I feel like I left everything on the line,” Luter said. “If anything, I may have some crumbs but I feel like I’ve given it my all. Once my phone rings, ain’t no telling the reaction I’m going to give. I’m very, very excited for that moment.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
FAA investigating Monday plane crash in Marion Co.
FAA investigating Monday plane crash in Marion Co.
Chayvontae Chapman, 28, of Hattiesburg, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according...
Bullet enters building during Wisteria Drive shooting Tuesday night, woman arrested
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’

Latest News

Olivia Miller and Paris Thompson, West Marion
A family affair in Foxworth - Cousins leading West Marion softball to new heights
Olivia Miller and Paris Thompson, West Marion
A family affair in Foxworth - Cousins leading West Marion softball to new heights
Darrell Luter Jr.
Darrell Luter Jr.'s journey to NFL nearly complete
Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Coach Jay Ladner talks offseason, future of USM basketball