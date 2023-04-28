Breast cancer awareness blending with baseball at USM this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The rain is not stopping the baseball fun at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend.

Starting tonight and throughout the weekend, pink will mingle the Black and Gold at Pete Taylor Park.

This weekend is “Pack the Pete in Pink,” an event put on by the Pink Ribbon Fund of Hattiesburg.

Pink T-shirts and pink rally towels will be on sale and daily raffles will be held for prizes like a Yeti cooler and jewelry.

All the money goes toward helping women _ as well as men _ with breast cancer.

The Pink Ribbon Fund helps with doctors’ bills, wigs and transportation for patients.

Group members will be found throughout the ballpark this weekend.

“The first pitch will be (thrown by) survivors and actually some of the ladies (who) are volunteers,” said Christy Amey, Pink Ribbon Fund of Hattiesburg administrator.

“And what is awesome, is a lot of our volunteers are women (who) we have helped and they just want to come back and give back to the charity.”

