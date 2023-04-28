100 Glendale Utility customers under ‘boil-water’ notice

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 100 customers of the Glendale Utility District will be under a “boil-water” notice because of a broken line near Wyatt Ellis Road and Glendale Avenue.

The notice will affect customers living on Wyatt Ellis Road, Glendale Avenue, Montgomery Circle, Moye Avenue, Marilyn Drive and Monroe Road north of Wyatt Ellis Road.

The notice will be in effect until repairs are made and the water is deemed safe to drink gain.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.