100 Glendale Utility customers under ‘boil-water’ notice

A 'boil water' notice was announced Friday for about 100 customers of the Glendale Utility District in Forrest County(Pexels.com)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 100 customers of the Glendale Utility District will be under a “boil-water” notice because of a broken line near Wyatt Ellis Road and Glendale Avenue.

The notice will affect customers living on Wyatt Ellis Road, Glendale Avenue, Montgomery Circle, Moye Avenue, Marilyn Drive and Monroe Road north of Wyatt Ellis Road.

The notice will be in effect until repairs are made and the water is deemed safe to drink gain.

