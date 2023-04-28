04/28 Ryan’s “Much Better” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

What a difference a day makes, eh? This time yesterday, strong storms were still in the area...some of which produced hail in excess of 2″! Today though, if you didn’t get up early enough to see the few morning clouds still hanging around you won’t see any as skies remain completely sunny. That’ll help us warm up a bit, climbing a couple of degrees above average with a high near 83. Tomorrow morning’s low will be one of the coolest we’ll see over the next week with only next Monday morning expected to be slightly cooler after our weekend front.

You may be asking, “Weekend front? I thought we just had one and everything is so dry and clear now!” Yes, that’s all true, but another fast-moving low pressure system is already driving southward across the plains. Models have been frustratingly all over the place with this system too which was forecast as early as Saturday around noon, and as late as Sunday night at various points through the week. I’ve expected it will end up an overnight event, and the latest timing puts it a little before that. I expect our first showers will be moving up to our western border by the mid-afternoon, with the more guaranteed activity arriving around 5 PM. That should be enough to get Saturday’s USM in, but I’d still bring some rain gear in case that front speeds up any. This rain could linger into very early Sunday morning, but once it leaves we’ll see pretty much nothing but sunshine until the end of next week.

