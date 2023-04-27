W.I.S.H. of Hattiesburg earns over $115,000 in funds for kids across the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Women Inspiring Strength and Hope Society started a campaign to help kids right here in the Pine Belt

They started said campaign in February, and since then, W.I.S.H has raised $115,000.

All the women in the society pledged to raise $3,5000 each.

They all raised money in different ways, from donations to raffle items such as throwing the first pitch at a USM game, whiskey, handbags and more.

The women who were asked to take part in this year’s W.I.S.H. Society ranged from philanthropists, community volunteers, business owners and physicians.

“We are so excited having 24 women that are not only from the Hattiesburg area, but are from in and around the Pine Belt area,” said Rachael Keyes, W.I.S.H.’s senior director of development. “We have kind of extended our reach, and so it really brings community awareness, gets folks involved.

“A lot of them have done fundraisers and have done giftpacks throughout their social media campaigns, so it’s been a huge awareness piece as well, but one that benefits kids here locally.”

The women celebrated their efforts Wednesday with a luncheon.

The fundraiser was featured in “Signature Magazine.”

This was the second time this fundraiser was held.

