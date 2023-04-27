Speed bumps coming to Sumrall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall is working on a way to deter drivers from speeding through downtown neighborhoods.

Sine the town’s population is too low for the police department to use radar guns, the town will install speed bumps at various locations.

Police say speeding is the main cause of accidents in Sumrall, and officer Justin Yawn says these speed bumps should help keep residents safe.

“A lot of these speed bumps are in residential neighborhoods where we got kids playing in front yards,” Yawn said. “We have people trying to mow their grass, so they have to get close to the road. So I think we can all agree that we kind of want the vehicles to slow down especially in these residential neighborhoods where these kids are.”

The board of aldermen will look to finalize speed bump location in the coming weeks.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.