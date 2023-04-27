Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Speed bumps coming to Sumrall

Sumrall to install speed bumps
Sumrall to install speed bumps
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall is working on a way to deter drivers from speeding through downtown neighborhoods.

Sine the town’s population is too low for the police department to use radar guns, the town will install speed bumps at various locations.

Police say speeding is the main cause of accidents in Sumrall, and officer Justin Yawn says these speed bumps should help keep residents safe.

“A lot of these speed bumps are in residential neighborhoods where we got kids playing in front yards,” Yawn said. “We have people trying to mow their grass, so they have to get close to the road. So I think we can all agree that we kind of want the vehicles to slow down especially in these residential neighborhoods where these kids are.”

The board of aldermen will look to finalize speed bump location in the coming weeks.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Devon Collins, 30.
Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
According to the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley of Jasper...
Jasper Co. man arrested in La. for multiple child sex charges in Mo.
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Latest News

High schoolers, junior college can go double track in deal with USM
New dual enrollment scholarships available at USM
Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Coach Jay Ladner talks offseason, future of USM basketball
Jay Ladner, Southern Miss
Coach Jay Ladner talks offseason, future for USM basketball
High schoolers, junior college can go double track in deal with USM
USM offering high schoolers, junior college students a way to double down