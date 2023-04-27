Win Stuff
Petal Indoor Percussion ranked 15th in world

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School is celebrating after winning 15th in the world at the World Indoor Percussion Championships in Dayton, Ohio.

“The students look forward to this every year because it’s one of the most genuine displays of excellence in our country right now,” Petal program director Tony Lymon said. “And for Petal High School to be a part of that and for Petal High School to have a showing in that, the only group from Mississippi that competes in the scholastic world class in the world is quite an honor.”

Lymon said Petal has established itself over the years.

“Petal High School, for the eighth time, has been a world-class finalist, and that’s is a feat that has not been accomplished by many,” Lymon said. “We are probably in the top five or six of all the groups that compete at the world championships for the number of appearances ad world-class finals.”

Lymon said he has invested a piece of himself in the indoor percussion program.

“This is my baby,” Lymon said. “This is the thing that I have lived my entire life for. To make sure that the students who are in a small town like Petal, get the same things like people who live in New York or Los Angeles or Texas where they have a lot more than we do.

“That has been my commitment here to make sure these students get the same things, and we’ve kind of delivered on that promise.”

And, Lymon concluded, the bottom line is the kids and the experience they share among them selves.

“The show is about them,” Lymon said. “The show is about a girl who’s reading a letter from her future self, telling her what to avoid in the present time so that she can have a better life now instead of growing all the way through these things and having the heartache and all the things that teenagers think are important.

“She’s reading a letter from her future self saying these things aren’t really important and at the end of it, she finally realizes that if she stays true to herself she’ll be fine regardless.”

