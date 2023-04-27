Win Stuff
No injuries reported in Jones Co. mobile home fire

No injuries reported in Jones Co. mobile home fire
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home was on fire Thursday morning.

A neighbor said he called 911 when he saw smoke coming from this mobile home in the Pendorff community.

Hebron, Soso and Calhoun volunteer firefighters responded to the scene on Palmer Road.

Witnesses said no one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. This story will be updated when more information is provided.

