New dual enrollment scholarships available at USM

By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - High schoolers taking college courses may now be eligible for either the Phi Theta Kappa or Associate Achievement scholarship.

Each scholarship offers a total of $12,000 over a span of four years.

Dr. Randall Langston is part of enrollment engagement at the university, and he says the scholarships were created to help students get a jump on their degree.

“I think the number of students who are engaging in dual enrollment is increasing year over year,” Langston said. “I think it’s a great thing for students who are excelling to get a head start on their college.

“Also, typically, those classes come at a lower price point than a four-year university, so it’s a win-win.”

The scholarships will be available for students in the fall semester.

