LRMA preparing to host week-long centennial celebration

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a week-long centennial celebration beginning Saturday night.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Administrators and staff at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art are getting ready to celebrate a special birthday that’s been 100 years in the making.

The museum will host a week-long centennial celebration beginning Saturday night, with a concert from singer-songwriter and Laurel native Charlie Mars.

That will be followed by a family festival and birthday party on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the museum will host a recreation of the 1923 museum dedication ceremony.

All these events are free and open to the public.

“This museum was dedicated and opened in 1923 as a gift to the community, that was kind of the original words used and so, luckily for us, we’ve been free all 100 years and so I hope people, not only in Laurel and Jones county, but also the surrounding areas, feel comfortable coming in,” said George Bassi, museum director. “One of the things we wanted to do, over the course of the week, was also provide a variety of activities, young, old, families, whatever and so, I think there’s a little something for everyone.”

The rest of next week will feature tours of historic churches and other buildings, the release of the museum’s centennial catalogue and a special concert by the Mississippi Mass Choir at Laurel’s First Baptist Church.

