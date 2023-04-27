Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Louisiana man pleads guilty to murder in Mississippi love triangle shooting

Louisiana man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Mississippi man
Louisiana man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Mississippi man(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a Mississippi man on June 9, 2022.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Thursday that Querjajuan Butler, 24, of Metairie, Louisiana pled guilty to Marquez Lindsey’s death.

Lindsey, a Canton, Mississippi native died from his injuries after being transported to the University of Mississippi.

Butler was sentenced to serve a maximum of forty years behind bars.

His co-defendant Ikela Ephriam pled guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and was sentenced to serve eight years.

The incident happened on Whisper Ridge in Canton, where police were told a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim died from his injuries after being transported to UMC.

Investigators identified the suspect as Butler who had come to Canton from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Butler had recently begun a relationship with Ephriam after the two met in New Orleans, however, Ephraim was also in a relationship with the victim.

An altercation between Butler and Lindsey at Ephraim’s residence ultimately led to Butler shooting Lindsey multiple times.

Ephriam then drove Butler into Jackson and away from the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
Third set of Rasheem Carter’s remains discovered, family says
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Priscilla Sterling, left, of Jackson, Miss., and Anna Laura Cush Williams, right, of Port...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till killing, has died
Mobile home fire
No injuries reported in Jones Co. mobile home fire

Latest News

'Pack the Pete in Pink' set for this weekend at USM
Breast cancer awareness blending with baseball at USM this weekend
A 'boil water' notice was announced Friday for about 100 customers of the Glendale Utility...
100 Glendale Utility customers under ‘boil-water’ notice
'Pack the Pete Pink' set for this weekend at USM
'Pack the Pete in Pink' scheduled for the weekend
USM looking to make recycling fun
USM looking to make recycling fun
Olivia Miller and Paris Thompson, West Marion
A family affair in Foxworth - Cousins leading West Marion softball to new heights