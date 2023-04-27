Lamar County teacher wins Golden Apple Award

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning, Bellevue Elementary School second grade teacher Kristen Steele probably thought she was having a pretty routine morning.

Around 10 a.m., that all changed when the principal, teachers and staff burst into her classroom, yelling, ‘Surprise,’ and congratulating her for winning the TEC/WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award.

During her on-the spot interview, WDAM 7 told Steele all the things her nominator wrote about her, including her creative ways of teaching her students.

She said it all comes down to fun.

“I love making learning fun for them,” Steele said. “It’s fun for me to teach. It’s fun for them to learn and it makes them love coming to school, and that’s what it is all about.”

Steele also teaches her students through community involvement, like getting a Lamar County business to come to her classroom.

“They apply for a job at Chick-Fil-A,” Steele said. “Chick-Fil-A, being the awesome company that they are, actually come. They talk to the kids about qualities of good employees, they talk to them about the history of Chick-Fil-A. It’s just an amazing community outreach for the kids at this age.”

Tricia Yawn, Steele’s nominator and a Bellevue Elementary School parent, said Steele is the teacher you want your child to have.

“My son was struggling,” Yawn said. “He was actually having to repeat second grade. The way she teaches and makes it so interesting, just brought him out and he ended up with straight A’s the entire year.”

Steele gave other educators some encouraging words.

“There are hard days,” Steele said. “There are days that you question everything, but this is what it is about, these kids.

“When they love coming to school, then you know you have done your job.”

If you would like to nominate an teacher in your life, go to wdam.com/goldenapple

