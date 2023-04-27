Kitchen fire causes extensive damage to Jones County home Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A kitchen fire caused extensive damage to a Jones County home on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at 172 Flynt Road around 4:07 p.m. When they arrived, they said smoke was already billowing out of the home’s eaves.

A caller to 911 reported that a female may have been inside the home, but no one was located after firefighters aggressively searched the building.

Firefighters quickly located the fire in the kitchen and promptly extinguished the flames.

Smoke was already billowing out of the home's eaves when firefighters arrived at 172 Flynt Drive on Wednesday, April 26. (Jones County Fire Council)

The Jones County Fire Council said that assistance from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office helped fire crews work quickly and effectively.

“A special thank you to the Jones County SO deputy who arrived first and provided a scene size up prior to the arrival of fire crews,” reads a statement from the council. “The more information available to firefighters responding to calls, the quicker they are able to get the right equipment and personnel to each scene, and they may more quickly address the unique needs each call brings.”

The kitchen sustained extensive damage, and other parts of the home suffered smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

