Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones College, WDAM 7, host annual Top of Class

Valedictorians and salutatorians participate in a cap toss at the annual Top of Class at Jones...
Valedictorians and salutatorians participate in a cap toss at the annual Top of Class at Jones College Wednesday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of the best and brightest students in South Mississippi were honored by Jones College and WDAM 7 Wednesday.

Valedictorians and salutatorians from 45 Pine Belt high schools were treated to breakfast and a special program, as part of the annual Top of Class.

Students also received certificates and took photos with Jones College staff and WDAM 7 on-air personalities.

“It was definitely worth all the hard work, it really is a lot of hard work, but once you get to the end, you realize, people recognize you and it’s just a good feeling,” said Owen Massey, valedictorian at Presbyterian Christian High School.

The honorees were entertained by Jones On Stage.

And they participated in a traditional cap toss to close out the event.

“I think we’ve all worked very hard for these opportunities and it’s definitely something rewarding to be able to be rewarded for everything we’ve worked for,” said Avery Ardis, valedictorian at Salem Attendance Center.

The valedictorians and salutatorians also will be featured in one minute vignettes on WDAM 7 Sunrise for five weeks, beginning may 8th.

They can also be seen on www.wdam.com/top of class once they are aired.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Devon Collins, 30.
Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel
According to the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley of Jasper...
Jasper Co. man arrested in La. for multiple child sex charges in Mo.
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a week-long centennial celebration beginning Saturday...
LRMA preparing to host week-long centennial celebration
Top, L to R: Jaclyn Baylis, 2023-24 board chair, and Tyler E. Lofton, new board member....
United Way of Southeast Mississippi announces new board chair, adds 3 new board members for 2023-24
The Air Force Thunderbirds will be coming to the Coast April 29 and 30. Thunder Over the Sound...
What to know ahead of Thunder Over the Sound
Students help paint a new mural for the City of Sumrall
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs Main Street Association Bill