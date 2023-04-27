Jones College, WDAM 7, host annual Top of Class

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of the best and brightest students in South Mississippi were honored by Jones College and WDAM 7 Wednesday.

Valedictorians and salutatorians from 45 Pine Belt high schools were treated to breakfast and a special program, as part of the annual Top of Class.

Students also received certificates and took photos with Jones College staff and WDAM 7 on-air personalities.

“It was definitely worth all the hard work, it really is a lot of hard work, but once you get to the end, you realize, people recognize you and it’s just a good feeling,” said Owen Massey, valedictorian at Presbyterian Christian High School.

The honorees were entertained by Jones On Stage.

And they participated in a traditional cap toss to close out the event.

“I think we’ve all worked very hard for these opportunities and it’s definitely something rewarding to be able to be rewarded for everything we’ve worked for,” said Avery Ardis, valedictorian at Salem Attendance Center.

The valedictorians and salutatorians also will be featured in one minute vignettes on WDAM 7 Sunrise for five weeks, beginning may 8th.

They can also be seen on www.wdam.com/top of class once they are aired.

