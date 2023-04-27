Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department victims’ advocates talks preparedness to seniors

Jones County Sheriff's Department Victims’ Advocates Deputy Priscilla Pitts and Melisa Kelland...
Jones County Sheriff's Department Victims’ Advocates Deputy Priscilla Pitts and Melisa Kelland visit with seniors at Chateau Quality Senior Care.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Office

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Victims’ advocates from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department stressed precautionary measures to a group of senior adults to help prevent predatory practices.

JCSD advocates Deputy Priscilla Pitts and Deputy Melisa Kelland met Thursday with seniors at Chateau Quality Senior Care in Laurel, sharing information on scams and other crimes affecting seniors.

Current scams targeting seniors, crimes against the elderly and vulnerable adults, crime reporting and advocacy services available to crime victims were discussed.

“Scams affecting seniors is a major problem and of serious concern to law enforcement,” Pitts said. “The scammers are attempting to take money from their intended victims and have no problem in wiping out their life savings.

Ironically, one of the seniors in attendance received a cell phone call from a scammer during the presentation

“Crimes against senior citizens are often underreported due to fear, embarrassment or lack of understanding of the resources available to the crime victim,” Kelland said. “We were here (Thursday) at Chateau to help bridge the gap between crime victims and law enforcement.”

