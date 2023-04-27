Win Stuff
‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera in court, denies hitting brother

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday, April 24, 2023, in announcing criminal charges.(Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(AP) – “Jackass” star Bam Margera surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning for allegedly punching his brother during an altercation four days earlier at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Margera was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer, Michael van der Veen. “The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false. He is in good health and in good spirits,” van der Veen said in a written statement.

Court records say Margera was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He may not have any contact with his brother, father or two other people who were in the house at the time, according to his bail conditions. Margera also has to stay away from the house.

State police have said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance Sunday morning. Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door, then punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam,” a police affidavit said.

Bam Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” ran from the home through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

He was charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.

After his arraignment, a post on Margera’s Instagram account said: “Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later.”

His next court date is May 25.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

