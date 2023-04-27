Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo sponsors Mississippi Environmental Education Alliance conferences

The Hattiesburg Zoo is one of the sponsors of the 2023 Mississippi Environmental Education Alliance conferences.
The Hattiesburg Zoo is one of the sponsors of the 2023 Mississippi Environmental Education Alliance conferences.(Hattiesburg Zoo)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In May, the Hub City will host part of the first Mississippi Environmental Education Alliance (MEEA) conferences since 2017.

Sponsored by organizations like the Hattiesburg Zoo, the conferences further MEEA’s goals to promote formal and informal environmental education throughout Mississippi by sharing resources, facilitating networking and encouraging stewardship. The conference will have sessions on grant writing and various environmental education-based topics.

“This past year has seen the Mississippi Environmental Education Alliance exceed expectations and begin to break new ground,” said MEEA board member Jeremy Cumpton. “I am so proud to be a part of this team and to see the changes we are making in environmental education across the state of Mississippi.”

The conferences will be from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on May 8 at the Hattiesburg Convention Center and 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. on May 23 at Mississippi State University’s Thompson Hall.

Registration is $15 per person, with a registration deadline of May 1. Lunch is included with each registration, and attendees will also receive a booklet on grant writing while supplies last.

To register, visit meeainms.org or email meeainms@gmail.com.

