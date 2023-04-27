Hail up to 3 inches was recorded in the Pine Belt Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -What appeared to be snow on the ground was actually hail that dropped in Ramsey Springs Thursday morning.

Many areas across the Pine Belt did get hail, along with severe thunderstorms.

But, what turns a rain event into a severe thunderstorm?

Severe thunderstorms are labeled if at least one of the following occurs: The storm produces hail of at least 1 inch or wind speeds of at least 58 miles per hour.

As storms rolled through the Pine Belt, they intensified, some ending up in the severe category and producing hail.

If hail is falling from a severe thunderstorm, that is said to be the worst part of the storm. Thursday morning, large areas were covered in hail, not just in front yards or on decks.

Up to 3-inch hail was recorded on the radar as storms rolled through. That’s comparable to the size of an apple.

Luckily, for most people, the hail was about the size of a dime, nothing that would damage property.

As storms come and go throughout the Pine Belt, it’s important to realize that warnings can pop up seemingly out of nowhere and can strengthen very quickly.

Staying weather-aware will ensure your safety throughout the event.

