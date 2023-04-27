Fire crews limit damage to kitchen in Tuesday house fire

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Units of Jones County volunteer firefighters contained a Tuesday afternoon fire at a residence to the kitchen.

Units from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 172 Flynt Road.

Initial reports said smoke was present, billowing from the eaves of the home. At the same time, a caller reported that a female may have been inside the home.

The first responding fire personnel arrived and began an aggressive search for any victim. Fortunately, no one was inside the home at the time.

The fire was located in the kitchen and promptly extinguished.

Firefighters got a huge assists from a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was the initial first responder at the scene, and relayed details to fire crews as they headed for the site.

The kitchen sustained extensive damage and other parts of the home suffered smoke damage. However, the remainder of the house was protected from the blaze.

