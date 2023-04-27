Downtown residents, visitors soon will have expanded outdoor seating to enjoy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some downtown Hattiesburg eateries are adding more accessible dini9ng spaces to their outdoor seating.

Constriction just began on a parklet on Front Street at Nellie’s and Southbound Bagel and Coffee Shop.

The project will provide permanent outdoor seating from two parking spaces in front of the restaurant, while grading the slope for more more accessibility for patrons.

Mayor Toby Barker said the the parklet has in front of restaurant since 2020, when more outdoor dining was needed to accommodate guests.

“I think that our transportation system has to meet the needs of all users, that’s the kind of city we need to be,” Barker said. “And so, this project will help do that in that in this one particular spot. I hope it’s something that we see, not only more outdoor seating, but sidewalks that are available and suited for use for the entire public.”

Barker said that another parklet outside of the The Porter is slated for construction as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.