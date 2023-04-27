Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Downtown residents, visitors soon will have expanded outdoor seating to enjoy

More outdoor seating coming to areas of downtown Hattiesburg
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some downtown Hattiesburg eateries are adding more accessible dini9ng spaces to their outdoor seating.

Constriction just began on a parklet on Front Street at Nellie’s and Southbound Bagel and Coffee Shop.

The project will provide permanent outdoor seating from two parking spaces in front of the restaurant, while grading the slope for more more accessibility for patrons.

Mayor Toby Barker said the the parklet has in front of restaurant since 2020, when more outdoor dining was needed to accommodate guests.

“I think that our transportation system has to meet the needs of all users, that’s the kind of city we need to be,” Barker said. “And so, this project will help do that in that in this one particular spot. I hope it’s something that we see, not only more outdoor seating, but sidewalks that are available and suited for use for the entire public.”

Barker said that another parklet outside of the The Porter is slated for construction as well.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Devon Collins, 30.
Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
According to the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley of Jasper...
Jasper Co. man arrested in La. for multiple child sex charges in Mo.
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Latest News

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art celebrating 100 years
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art celebrating 100 years
More outdoor seating under construction, planned for downtown Hattiesburg
More outdoor seating coming to areas of downtown Hattiesburg
Reece Ewing, Southern Miss
Golden Eagles get past Louisiana Tech to win 3rd straight
Reece Ewing, Southern Miss
Golden Eagles get past Louisiana Tech to win 3rd straight