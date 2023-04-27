Coach Jay Ladner talks offseason, future of USM basketball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I history – from seven wins to 25 – Southern Miss hopes to build upon its success of the 2022-23 season.

Head coach Jay Ladner talked about USM’s offseason, the recruiting trail and what the future looks like for Golden Eagle basketball.

