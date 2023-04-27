Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana, with neglect. They and three other staffers have been charged with failure to report the incident.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with neglect and they as well as a second teacher, a second aide and a behavioral technician have been charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said. The alleged incident occurred in February.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers from contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Devon Collins, 30.
Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel
According to the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley of Jasper...
Jasper Co. man arrested in La. for multiple child sex charges in Mo.
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms

Latest News

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host a week-long centennial celebration beginning Saturday...
LRMA preparing to host week-long centennial celebration
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth
Petal Indoor Percussion program fares well at competition in Dayton, Ohio
Petal Indoor Percussion ranked 15th in world