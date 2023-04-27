04/27 Ryan’s “Stormy Start” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Quite the stormy start to the day across the Pine Belt today, particularly across our southernmost counties. This morning’s storms did move in about 1.5-2 hours earlier than expected, with the first severe t-storm warning popping up around 4 AM instead of closer to sunrise. We saw a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings with confirmed reports of small hail, heavy rains, localized flooding, and gusty winds. One of the most organized storms this morning developed over Stone County around 5:30 or so, eventually become Tornado warned just after 6 AM as it approached the George County line. This particular storm had large, damaging hail mixed in...in excess of 2″...and at least a broad rotation. The Tornado Warning ended within 15 minutes, after moving through largely unpopulated areas. We’ll have to wait for the survey team to confirm any tornadoes, it was too messy to do so with radar alone.

Now that round one is done we’ll enjoy a few hours of quieter, sub-severe thunderstorms, but it’s still possible we could see potentially two more rounds. The first occurs around lunchtime and isn’t guaranteed after all the action this morning as there may not be enough instability left to work with. After a days worth of heating we’ll see the front itself arrive through the late evening hours, which will have just enough lift to generate a few more thunderstorms. It would take quite a bit to get these to overachieve, so while it’s possible...it’s much more likely we’ve already seen the worst today had to offer. Still, after the last few surprising storms I’ll keep watching!

Expect today to be mostly cloudy with of and on showers and thunderstorms and a cooler high in the upper 70s today. Tomorrow will begin cloudy, but clear quickly into a mostly sunny afternoon with a high in the low 80s. We’ll keep those nice conditions headed into the weekend, but another round of storms will move through quickly before the start of next week.

