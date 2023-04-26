With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world

InvestigateTV - Consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 30% over the previous year, according to Federal Trade Commission data.

That number is no surprise to Amy Nofziger, director of the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network.

“We serve over 400 people every day who think that they might have been victims of fraud or even have a question about a fraud situation,” Nofziger said.

Nofziger said the AARP recently released a fraud survival guide that covers commons schemes and teaches people how to be proactive against scams.

She shared several tips:

Only keep what you need in your wallet and never carry your Social Security card

Move away from writing checks and look for more secure ways of payment, such as e-pay

Do not put outgoing checks in your mailbox

For checks that must be mailed, take them inside the post office for deposit

Regularly do a privacy check on your social media accounts

Do not accept friend requests or follows from people you do not know

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.