United Way of Southeast Mississippi announces new board chair, adds 3 new board members for 2023-24

From the United Way of Southeast Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - United Way of Southeast Mississippi has announced Jaclyn Baylis, vice president and relationship banker at Citizens National Bank in Hattiesburg, as its 2023-24 board chair.

Baylis previously had chaired United Way’s resource development committee and community impact committee.

She replaces Chase Blankenship, Pine Belt division manager at The First, whose term as board chair ended March 31.

Blankenship remains a member of UWSE board of directors as past board chair and will continue to serve on the executive committee.

“I am truly honored to serve as the United Way of Southeast Mississippi board chair this year,” said Baylis. “I’ve been involved with United Way for 17 years, and trust me when I say United Way and its partner agencies are making an incredible difference in the lives of many.

“As a board member, I’ve seen dedicated business owners and community influencers on our board of directors come together to create positive change for our community.”

United Way also added three, new board members who began three-year terms on April 1:

● Cher Harvey, vice-president of finance, Jones Corporate Resources

● Kevin Morris, CPA, Wright Morris, PLLC

● Tyler E. Lofton, vice-president, consumer banking manager, Regions

“We welcome the newest members to our board and appreciate the investment of their time and talent in United Way,” said Tracie Fowler, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Southeast Mississippi. “I look forward to working with Jaclyn and all the board members as we strive to improve the health, education and economic mobility of every person in our community.”

The new members will join Baylis, Blakenship and 21 current board members:

Allen Anderson, Anderson’s Design Center

Katie Anthony, University of Southern Mississippi

Celeste Brown, Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District

Jana Causey, Pearl River Community College

Phyllis Chambers-Berry, Forrest General Hospital

Ken Crumpton, Crumpton Insurance

Jerry DeFatta, University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association

Shameika Donaldson, Hattiesburg Clinic

Bill Dyer, Hood Industries

Jeffrey George, Mike Rozier Construction Co.; City of Hattiesburg

Shane Germany, Landry Lewis Germany Architects

Karen Griffis, Regions

Ryan Hinton, Hancock Whitney

Tawnya Holliman, Mississippi State University Extension Service

Annie Jackson, Canopy Children’s Solutions

Frank James III, Courtyard Marriott

Chris Miles, Combined Benefit Administrators

Teresa Poole, William Carey University

Corey Proctor, Forrest County

Alexis Rutland, Visit Hattiesburg

Adam Schraeder, Area Development Partnership.

