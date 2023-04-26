Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Miss survives Tulane 11-10 with 3-run ninth inning

(WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southern Miss Sports Information

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - Slade Wilks and Christopher Sargent hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth to lead Southern Miss to an 11-10 non-conference come-from-behind baseball victory Tuesday night at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

The Golden Eagles (24-15) won for the second-straight time and return home to face Louisiana Tech Wednesday night at 6 p.m., finishing a stretch of 12 of 16 games away from Pete Taylor Park.

Down two runs heading into the final frame, Matthew Etzel opened the frame with a groundout to short. Dustin Dickerson then singled the opposite way to right to get things started for the visitors. Wilks then tied the game by pummeling a 3-1 slider that was roped on a line over the right field wall to tie the game. Sargent then followed with an opposite field homer of his own on a 1-0 offering that gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

The homer was the team-leading 16th for Wilks and the eighth for Sargent. It was the third time this season and fifth time in their careers that they have hit back-to-back homers at Southern Miss. Sargent also registered his 45th career home run, tying him with Fred Cooley for fifth on the school career chart.

Tulane (12-29) had erased a six-run deficit, after falling behind 8-2 to the Golden Eagles, behind five home runs which included a go-ahead shot from Brennan Lambert in the sixth and a solo blast from Teo Banks in the eighth to make the score 10-8.

The Green Wave, which took an early 2-0 lead in the contest, scored their first run on an errant pickoff throw at second base, before scoring the rest of their runs on homers, including a solo shot from Gavin Schulz in the second. Schulz hit his second homer of the evening, a three-run shot, to cut the score to 8-5 in the fifth before Brady Hebert connected on a two-run shot in the sixth to cut the gap to one.

The Golden Eagles took their initial lead by sending 12 to the plate and scoring as season-high eight times in the third.

After a flyout to open the frame, Blake Johnson registered the first of his two hits in the contest. Etzel then homered for the second-straight game to left-center off the scoreboard to tie the game and extend his current team-best hitting streak to nine games. After a walk, Wilks singled before Sargent reached on a fielder’s choice that Dickerson was caught in a rundown. Both runners, though, were able to move up to second and third and scored one batter later when Danny Lynch lift a flair to center to plate both runners.

Reece Ewing later added a two-run double, before Nick Monistere pounded a two-run homer to left for his second round-tripper of the season to end the frame.

Isaiah Rhodes, the fourth of five pitchers in the contest, earned the victory and improved to 2-2 after allowing two runs on two hits with four strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. Justin Storm threw a perfect ninth inning on nine pitches with a pair of strikeouts to earn his fifth save.

The final of nine pitchers, Michael Fowler, suffered the loss and fell to 0-2.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
.
US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer
Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Suspect identified in Monday shooting incident in Hattiesburg
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
Aaron Devon Collins, 30.
Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel

Latest News

Billy Oldham
Coastal Carolina cruises past Southern Miss, 20-7
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss
USM allows 16 hits, 9 walks in 15-7 loss at Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss
USM allows 16 hits, 9 walks in 15-7 loss at Coastal Carolina
Billy Oldham, Southern Miss
Billy Oldham finding his rhythm at Southern Miss