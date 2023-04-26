Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Patti LaBelle to headline Tougaloo College scholarship gala

Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle(Ardenland)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patti LaBelle, widely known as the “Godmother of Soul,” will headline a scholarship gala at Tougaloo College in May.

Tougaloo College will celebrate nearly two decades of scholarship and philanthropy at the Two Rivers Black-Tie Gala.

The event, now in its 18th year, benefits the institution’s student scholarship fund and celebrates philanthropic contributions to the school.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. CST on Friday, May 5 at Jackson Convention Complex.

As part of the annual celebration, Tougaloo College President Carmen J. Walters will induct two more philanthropists into the institution’s Red Jacket Circle. Launched in 2022, the Red Jacket Circle recognizes individuals who have donated or aided in the assistance of securing $1 million or more for the institution during their lifetime.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Devon Collins, 30.
Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel
According to the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley of Jasper...
Jasper Co. man arrested in La. for multiple child sex charges in Mo.
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say

Latest News

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced an agreement between the city and two railroad...
Hattiesburg mayor provides updates on rail spur, Hall Avenue overpass constructions
KeShawn Belcher, 21, was arrested on Wednesday by OSPD with no incident. He is being charged...
Former Ocean Springs substitute arrested after investigation
FAA investigating Monday plane crash in Marion Co.
FAA investigating Monday plane crash in Marion Co.
Midday Headlines 4/26
Midday Headlines 4/26