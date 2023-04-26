Oseola McCarty mural unveiled in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the City of Hattiesburg added a new mural, honoring a woman known for her generosity.

The mural was dedicated to Hattiesburg native Oseola McCarty, who famously donated her life savings of $150,000 dollars to Southern Miss in 1998.

The theme of the painting is “Family,” with McCarty sitting in a rocking chair as children play in a field.

Visitors and creators talked about the impact the mural will have on the community.

“The idea of family is just so fitting,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “This is a great addition to the East Jerusalem neighborhood and the Oseola McCarty Youth Center as well as Ward 2.”

Artist Willie Cooks III said the painting took nearly three months, and this marks the 44 mural in the Hub City.

“To say that what I did will inspire others is a long shot,” said Cooks. “I hope kids will actually see this mural, and I encourage them to do more in life.”

