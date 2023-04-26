Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Official speaks out on narcotics arrest in Jones Co.

Narcotics agents recovered approximately 216 grams of methamphetamine (nearly half a pound) in the case.
By Emily Blackmarr and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents made an arrest last week.

According to JCSD, 47-year-old Dondiago Collins of Laurel was arrested on Friday on a charge of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

“We were able to catch him (and) detain him while he was trying to destroy a large sum of methamphetamine on the concrete,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell, who helped make the arrest. “Once we got him on the ground, he continued to try to smear the methamphetamine on the ground.”

JCSD said narcotics agents recovered approximately 216 grams of meth (nearly half a pound) from Collins at the scene and following a subsequent search warrant at his residence. Agents also seized $10,000 in cash and a vehicle during the illegal narcotics investigation.

Collins is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Dondiago Collins, 47, of Laurel.
Dondiago Collins, 47, of Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

“We continue to work hard to identify and bring to justice those selling illegal narcotics in Jones County,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, police received a call about shots being fired at a...
Man shot, killed outside home on North 5th Avenue in Laurel, police say
.
US 49 N ramp closing for 3 months after I-59 overpass hit by tractor-trailer
Timothy Rancifer, 33, of Hattiesburg.
HPD: Suspect identified in Monday shooting incident in Hattiesburg
2 children were wounded early Sunday morning in Wayne County
2 children seriously wounded in Wayne County shooting
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Have you seen this all-terrain vehicle?
ATV theft under investigaiton in Jones Co.
Workers make emergency repairs to a section of the Interstate 59 overpass that was damaged...
Emergency repairs being made at damaged section of I-59 overpass
National Library Week hopes to encourage childhood literacy
National Library Week hopes to encourage childhood literacy
According to the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley of Jasper...
Jasper Co. man arrested in La. for multiple child sex charges in Mo.