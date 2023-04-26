National Library Week hopes to encourage childhood literacy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library hosted an event on Tuesday for National Library Week.

The idea is to encourage childhood literacy and provide information for everything that the library does within a community.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee read a book to the children during the event.

The event focused on telling children that reading can open doors for you in real life and your imagination.

Children’s Services Supervisor Kandice Evans said the event also helps to tell parents that reading can have life-long benefits for their child, giving statistics of how it can help academically and in everyday life.

“By the time these third and fourth graders get in school and take their test, they’re going to have the advantage because their reading comprehension and their reading skills are going to be better if they’re read to at three and four years old,” said Evans. “So, if you start early, you’re going to have a better student in the long run.”

The event also included Magee signing a proclamation for National Library Week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.