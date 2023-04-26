More clouds for your Wednesday, but storms return Thursday Afternoon

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s.

Clouds will move in on Wednesday in advance of our next system. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday is looking wet as showers and thunderstorms will return to the area. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest threat, but I can’t rule out a strong storm or two with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

