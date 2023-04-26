Miss. Gov. Reeves signs Main Street Association Bill

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Main Street Association is celebrating a huge win after Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Revitalization Grant Program Act on Monday.

This program creates the opportunity for associations across the state to apply for up to $500,000 per project in the future.

Sabreya Delancey is part of the Sumrall Main Street, where the organization often hosts community events. She said the bill’s passing already has the wheels turning.

”We’ve already got a list of projects that we want to do,” said Delancey. “Nothing is secured yet, so I don’t want to give it away in case it doesn’t happen. But we have a long list of projects. I’ve talked to people in town. Other groups in town so we can work together and do something really big for Sumrall.”

The program will only apply to groups under the Mississippi Main Street Association, and applications will be open until Dec. 1 of each year.

