Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lonely parrots learn to communicate over video chat

Lonely parrots learn to call each other for a video chat.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Parrots in the wild are social. As pets, they can be lonely at times.

Now, some researchers might have found a solution.

Instead of the usual phrase of “Polly wants a cracker,” parrot owners are now asking if Polly wants a video chat.

The idea is enough to make a lonely parrot bob its head with excitement.

In a paper titled “Birds of a Feather Video-Flock Together,” researchers described teaching 18 pet parrots to ring a bell to talk to a friend.

After the birds rang the bell, they were presented with a tablet and the choice of who to call.

Over a three-month period, the parrots made 147 requests for video calls.

Rébecca Kleinberger, the study’s co-author, said some of the birds received a lot of calls, and those same birds were typically the ones who made the most calls.

The researchers could tell the birds were truly engaged because they preened together, tried to touch one another, imitated each other, and even kind of sang together.

“Sometimes a bird would accidentally call us, so sometimes I was in a meeting or giving a class or at home, and I would get a phone call from a bird,” Kleinberger said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Devon Collins, 30.
Police department names murder suspect in North 5th Avenue shooting in Laurel
According to the Boone County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Zachary Buckley of Jasper...
Jasper Co. man arrested in La. for multiple child sex charges in Mo.
The round-up began on Friday, April 21, when the sheriff’s office served a residential search...
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 26 in ‘Operation April Showers’
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
Multiple agencies respond to a standoff with an escaped Hinds County detainee in Leake County.
Hinds Co. detainee believed to be dead following standoff; unidentified body found in burned residence

Latest News

The women of The W.I.S.H. Society raised some $115,000 to help kids in Hattiesburg.
W.I.S.H. of Hattiesburg earns over $115,000 in funds for kids across the Pine Belt
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New...
Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Biden on spending