JPD: Man uses hunting rifle to shoot into Waffle House, Church’s Chicken

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Waffle House on I-55 Frontage Road near Northside Drive.

Officers say Melvin Clincy, 26, used a hunting rifle to shoot into the restaurant multiple times.

WLBT crews spotted multiple windows and a door shot with broken glass everywhere. The Mobile Crime Unit was on the scene gathering evidence from inside the restaurant.

One witness from across the street described what he saw during the chaos.

“I know there were seven or eight shots that rang out,” said Danny Craxler. “People were running, running over people, and it’s just nonsense. But I do know, an employee for the Waffle House, had his hat got hit by a bullet. I guess they were trying to shoot him. It tore the top of his hat up,” said Craxler.

There are no reports of any injuries in this incident, however, police say Clincy was later spotted on video shooting into another business about five miles away; the Church’s Chicken on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

One employee is recovering from their injuries.

JPD said Clincy then returned to the Waffle House on Northside Drive, where he opened fire a second time. JPD has yet to say if anyone was injured when the suspect returned to the fast food restaurant.

