Hattiesburg mayor provides updates on rail spur, Hall Avenue overpass constructions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg, Norfolk Southern and Canadian National came to an agreement this week that paves the way for the construction of a rail spur in the Hub City.

The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grants allow the city to be reimbursed more than $5 million to build a rail spur.

A right-of-entry form and a construction agreement have been agreed upon between the city and the railroad companies, if and when the spur is built.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the city is going after even more money for the project that hasn’t been started yet.

“One element of that CRISI grant is to pay for a spur inside the railyard when a train is changing tracks from CN or NS or vice versa, they could do it faster as opposed to pulling across three intersections and having to do it there,” said Barker.

Barker also gave an update on the Hall Avenue overpass. Once finished, the overpass would allow drivers to use Hall Avenue to go around train traffic.

Hall Avenue East should be done by early 2024 at the latest, according to Barker. He also said he expects a groundbreaking for facilities at the Hall Avenue West site in May or June of this year, with construction expected to be done in 2025.

