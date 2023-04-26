A few strong storms will be possible Thursday morning.

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 60s.

Rain and Thunderstorms will move through the Pine Belt tomorrow morning. A few of those storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds & small hail being the main concern between 6am - 1pm. Overall, the greatest risk of severe weather looks to stay just to our south, closer to the coastal counties. Highs will be in the upper 70.

Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

